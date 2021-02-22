Companies reset M&A, investment strategies to navigate COVID-19 headwinds

As companies continue to navigate the current COVID-19 pandemic environment and its unprecedented disruption, business executives are emboldened to reset their mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and investment strategies to secure growth for their businesses in the post-pandemic world, according to the 23rd edition of the EY Global Capital Confidence Barometer (CCB23), released by EY. According…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login