Commercial law firm mulls expansion

Odujinrin & Adefulu, one of Nigeria’s foremost commercial law firms and oldest subsisting legal partnerships, has revealed its achievements in the last 50 years of operating in Nigeria.

Adeyemi Adefulu, founding partner, said the firm was established with the simple idea of building a new model for providing legal services that is focused on innovation, value add, and delivering results.

According to Adefulu, the firm has grown to be internationally recognized in several practices, serving as counsel to public and private companies, government entities, institutions, non-profit organizations, and individuals. “We are very excited and proud to have achieved this milestone” he added.

Founded in 1972 with an office in Lagos, the firm pioneered the concept of specialization in law practice in Nigeria and currently operates from the major commercial nerve centers of the country: Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

With its team of highly skilled legal professionals, the firm provides an unmatched level of experience to the service of its clients in matters pertaining to Energy and Natural Resources, Corporate and Project Finance, Real Estate, Commercial Transactions & Dispute Resolution.

Odujinrin and Adefulu boast of a staff strength that asserts a profound understanding of the investment environment and business laws of the country.

To commemorate its 50th Anniversary, the law firm will be hosting a series of activities: a Golf Tournament, a CSR event, Legal Symposium, and an Anniversary Dinner with its clients and partners in attendance.

“As we reflect on the past 50 years, I am overcome with feelings of deep gratitude,” said Oladipo Odujinrin MFR, Founding Partner at Odujinrin and Adefulu. “I must express gratitude for the valued relationships that we developed along the way that have contributed to the firm’s success. I am looking forward to our next 50 years.” he added.

First in the lineup of activities to celebrate its 50th anniversary is a Golf Tournament which is scheduled to hold on the 27th of October 2022. Followed by a legal symposium themed- “The Future of the Legal Profession: The Next 50 Years”. The keynote speech at the symposium was delivered by Daniel Susskind, renowned author of “The Future of Professions (2015)” and A World Without Work (2020) and he will be joined by a panel of eminent practitioners on the 2nd of November 2022.

The firm will also treat its clients, employees, and invited guests to a cocktail and gala dinner themed “Celebrating 50 years of Legal Enterprise and Innovation” on the 6th of November,2022.

The Gala dinner will be a banquet and award ceremony to reward those that have continued to show consistency in the growth and progress of the law firm and the commercial legal practice in a unique way.