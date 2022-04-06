ComfortRide launches platform to generate passive income for luxury cars owners

As part of an effort to help redefine vehicle leasing in Nigeria and also help people develop the culture of generating passive income, Comfort Ride, an executive car leasing company has launched a platform to help luxury car owners earn money when they lease their cars.

The company stated that it is set to disrupt the car leasing market in a bid to turn luxury cars into assets that will regularly serve as revenue streams for its owners when they are not in the use of them.

Through this, the company is venturing into the largely profitable global car leasing market projected to grow from $73.30 billion in 2021 to $123.87 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.8 percent in the forecast period, 2021-2028 according to a report by Fortune Business Insights.

Azizat Atanda, brand and customer relationship manager, Comfort Ride said the company is a platform with the sole aim of aggregating executive vehicles from people and organizations to ensure asset maximization through leasing and rent. It is also instilling business architecture in the world of vehicle leasing, to birth cost management and asset productivity.

No matter the worth of your luxury vehicles, if it can’t generate income and still serve your luxury lifestyle at the same time, then it may not be an asset well maximized, work or no work you are guaranteed a stable income that can help you meet your financial needs, “

Read also: Three documents cars owners must tender to police in Nigeria

“You can’t afford to have invested hugely in executive vehicles while you still have to source funds from other ventures for maintenance, fueling, and others. Your vehicles are also your asset, and they are to contribute to your income and not taken from you. Register with us today and lease your vehicles to embark on a profitable ride with us,” she said.

“Our rates to our partners are very flexible, negotiable and stimulating and yet competitive Also, we understand the time value for money; hence, it is our top priority to treat our partners’ payments as very fast as possible,” she stated.

Atanda added that the company ensures timely payment, offers a good rate to car owners, regular usage, and vehicle safety, adding that different rates are applicable depending on the types of vehicles.

“Multiple-vehicle registration can be done on the platform and car owners can register as a company or individual also partners who have registered and listed their vehicles on the platform can still and always use their vehicles for their usual personal engagement,” she said.

Speaking on how the platform works, she explained that the site has a user-friendly interface that aids registration while it saves personal and vehicle profiles, in addition, she said people can see request updates; access orders, and remittance advice from the platform.

Gboyega Adebayo, CEO, Handy Basket Superstore who is currently registered on their platform described the opportunity as an option to bridge the gap in asset utilization adding that listing his vehicles on the platform allows him use the cars for his regular outing at will while he can also use it to generate income when not in use rather than parking them in his garage.