Coca-cola partners NGO to launch novel ‘Waste In The City’ initiative

As part of its sustained strategy of fostering a “World Without Waste”, The Coca-cola Foundation, in partnership with Statewide Waste and Environmental Education Foundation (SWEEP) to start its ‘ Waste In The City’ initiative across target communities in Lagos. The initiative, which was unveiled across communities in Surulere LGA, Coker-aguda and Itire-ikate LCDAS, is a…