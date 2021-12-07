Cloudflex Computing builds third cloud platform in Africa

CloudFlex Computing Services, a Nigerian local cloud service Provider has built its third cloud platform in Africa data center LOS1.

According to Remi Adejumo, managing director of the company, Cloudflex Computing is building its third cloud platform in Africa to increase its competition with the international standards.

“We are building the third cloud platform in Africa Data Center LOS1 to compete more with international standards,” he said.

He added, “Let me use the opportunity to congratulate Africa Data Center (ADC) for the opening of their new 10MW data center facility in Lagos, Nigeria LOS1 data center.

Adejumo commended the Africa Data Centre for the new facility which ADC stated would allow hyperscale clients of Africa Data Center to install digitalization solutions throughout West Africa which would serve as the West African hub for Africa data centres.