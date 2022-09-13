Clickafix excites customers with discount on hair, beauty services

In its bid to reward customers for their patronage since the beginning of operations in Lagos, Clickafix has offered an 80 percent discount on hair and beauty services for its male and female customers in Lagos.

Announcing the gesture in Lagos, the Marketing Director, Clickafix, Arusha Goswami, said the discount is a small way to show appreciation to Lagos-based customers who have chosen Clickafix as the marketplace for skilled artisans.

Goswami said for customers to enjoy the discount, they only need to order the services of the preferred barber or hair specialist and enter the promo code “Thank you80” and the artisan will report to their door at the discounted rate.

She said there are hundreds of trained, tried-and-trusted hair and beauty specialists on the app who would render excellent service to customers.

Read also: Tech group introduces programme for pupils, students

She added that the promo, which would run for a limited time, is also available to new customers who only need to download Clickafix from their Play store or IOS, register their details and enjoy access to the beauty specialists and other artisans on the app.

Clickafix is a one-stop platform for trained artisans like carpenters, electricians, plumbers, technicians for generators, air conditioning, refrigerators, home appliances, barbers, hair and beauty specialists, fumigation, and home cleaning.

Goswami said Clickafix is offering choices and comfort to customers and is helping them make the most of their time in getting faults fixed at home and in their offices.