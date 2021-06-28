CITN acknowledges Osinbajo’s great zeal, commitment to Nigeria project
…as Vice President says no plans for tax increases …explains enabling provisions in Finance Act
The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) has commended the leadership of the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in the implementation of key government interventions in the economy, stating that the Institute acknowledges his great zeal and commitment to Nigeria project. CITN noted this when the Institute’s delegation led by its president Adesina Adedayo visited…
Comments are closed.