CitiTrust proposes 25 kobo dividend to shareholders

CitiTrust Holdings Plc has proposed the payment of 25 Kobo as a final dividend to its shareholders for the 2021 financial year.

The dividend proposal was disclosed by the company in a notice to the NASD Over-the-Counter (OTC) Securities Exchange, where it trades its securities.

The payment will be subject to the approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company scheduled for Thursday, November 24.

According to the company, its AGM will be held at Sun Heaven Hotel and Resort, Plot 8, Onikoyi Lane, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, by 11 a.m.

If the dividend payment is approved at the meeting, shareholders of the company will be credited on the payment date, which is Friday, November 25.

The notice noted that the closure of the company’s register runs from Friday, November 11, through Tuesday, November 15, 2022 (both days inclusive).

The qualification date for the dividend was Thursday, November 10. This means only those who held the company’s shares as of this date will be eligible to receive the stipulated dividend payment.

At the close of trading at the NASD OTC bourse last Friday, sources gathered that the company’s stock closed flat at N13.25 per unit.

The company has performed well since it was admitted to trade its equities on the platform seven months ago, with its stock gaining 140.9 per cent from the price of N5.50 it sold when it joined the bourse.

CitiTrust Holdings Plc is a financial services company with a number of subsidiaries that focus on mortgage financing, asset finance, education finance and other short-term facilities; small-scale banking & bureau de change activities.