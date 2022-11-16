Red Star deepens education support with students scholarships

Red Star Express Plc, one of Nigeria’s courier and logistics companies has through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm, the Red Star Foundation deepened support for education in Nigeria.

The Red Star Foundation recently granted scholarships to secondary students in Lagos State where more than 10 students from several schools in the Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Education Authority (LGEA) were beneficiaries of this year’s scheme.

The company also assigned staff to each of the scholars to help mentor them during and beyond the duration of the scholarship.

The scholarship, which has also been extended to secondary school students in Port Harcourt and Kano, is said to serve as a special purpose vehicle meant to spearhead the company’s altruistic activities, especially towards the continuous improvement of the communities where its offices are situated across the country.

Auwalu Badamasi Babura, the group managing director and the chief executive officer at Red Star Express Plc speaking during the scholarship presentation said Red Star Foundation was established in 2006 with the responsibility to promote and advance education in carefully selected public schools in its host communities.

“It is something we do annually and we do this for students at the senior class; from SS1 to SS3. We sponsor these children, mentor them and check on their progress,” he said.

He disclosed that the company has given scholarships to about 180 students since the scholarship programme started in 2006.

“Education is the key. When you educate a person, you have given him everything in life. From education we are extending to other areas,” Babura said.