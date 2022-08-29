CitiTrust Holdings becomes part of FMDQ Exchange’s thriving Commercial Paper market

In another remarkable achievement that continues to shape the world of corporate debt financing and testifies to the unique and credible platform for the registration, listing, quotation and trading of debt securities provided by FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange or the Exchange), the Exchange is pleased to welcome the registration of the CitiTrust Holdings Plc N50 billion Commercial Paper (CP) Programme on its platform. The successful registration of this CP Programme on the Exchange in August 2022, following the approval of the Board Listings and Markets Committee, attests to the highly efficient time-to-market and uniquely tailored securities admission service offered by the Exchange.

This significant milestone for CitiTrust Holdings Plc (CitiTrust Holdings or the Company), a leading Pan-African financial and investment conglomerate in Nigeria, has seen it join other corporate institutions across various sectors of the economy, enjoying the benefits of visibility, transparency and liquidity for issuers and issues that come with the FMDQ Exchange Quotations Service.

Read also: 77 winners emerge in Wema Bank’s 5for5 promo season two

This CP Programme registration, which is sponsored by Boston Advisory Limited – a Registration Member (Quotations) of the Exchange – strategically positions CitiTrust Holdings to raise short-term finance easily and quickly from the Nigerian debt markets. By the registration of its CP Programme and quotation of subsequent CPs from the Programme on FMDQ Exchange, the Company will avail on exceptional benefits which include, but are not limited to, unrivalled and efficient platform for access to capital, enhanced investor confidence, continuous information disclosure to protect investor interest, effective price formation, and increased global visibility.