Cititrust Group Nigeria Operations launches culture transformation journey in Lagos

Cititrust Group Nigeria, a leading financial services group in Nigeria, has launched her culture transformation journey aimed at delivering excellent service and world-class customer experience.

The ceremony, which took place at Cititrust Nigeria Operations’ Country office in Lagos on Friday, June 19, attracted notable figures in the nation’s banking and financial service industry.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ikechukwu Peter, country Chief Executive of Cititrust Nigeria operations’, said the company as a global brand is “committed to promoting the culture of excellent service delivery to its teeming customers across its seven subsidiaries within Nigeria.”

He listed the Group’s subsidiaries to include, Core Capital Limited, First Option Microfinance Bank Limited, Omoluabi Mortgage Bank Plc, Bermuda Forex BDC Ltd, First Guaranty Healthcare Ltd, CDP Insurance Brokers Ltd, and Atlas Portfolio Ltd.

According to him, those who have had dealings with any of the subsidiaries would readily attest to their unfailing commitment to excellent service delivery.

“Our desire is to take these values of excellent service delivery and world-class customer experience Cititrust is known for to a whole new level, by transforming it from just being a business practice into a way of life,” Ikechukwu said.

He added that one of the ideologies in Cititrust is that the customer is the live wire of any business and that Nigerian customers deserve the best and must always demand the best from their service providers, not only in the finance sector but across all other sectors of the economy”.