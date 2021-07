Cititrust Holdings plc has unveiled the first set of 29 graduate trainees of its newly established Cititrust Academy Graduate Management Programme at a graduation ceremony in Lagos. The successful completion of the programme marked the beginning of the Cititrust Academy as a strong pillar of support to fresh graduates when starting a career path, Ikechukwu…

