Citing job loss, Rivers youths protest at SNEPCO over alleged relocation plans

The protesting youths, who claimed that as much as 5,000 direct and indirect jobs could be lost in Rivers State to the planned relocation of SNEPCO, carried various placards at the SNEPCO logistics base located within the Onne Port at the Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone.

Some of the placards read: “SNEPCO do you hate us this much?”, Rivers State is more peaceful than Lagos. Why leave?”, “SNEPCO why?” “SNEPCO please don’t make life tougher for Rivers youths.” The protesters also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike to prevail on SNEPCO to stop the planned relocation.

Saviour Patrick, president of Rivers Youth State Federation (RSYF), who led the peaceful protest, said the fresh move by SNEPCO to relocate out of Rivers State would lead to significant job loss in the state and render many idle.

“Our attention has been drawn to your recent plans of relocating to Lagos State of Nigeria from Onne Port in spite of COVID-19 lockdown without informing your host community in a clear term as to your reason,” reads an appeal letter delivered to the company by the youths during the protest, and jointly signed by Patrick and Bishop Abhili Tam, RSYF Secretary-General.

According to the letter, “It is worthy of note that in September 2018, your company launched the same bid which we vehemently protested in our great numbers, and which took the intervention of the Director of DSS Rivers State Command and HRM Ateke Michael Tom to avert.

The youth further stated that after the intervention of the two aforementioned authorities, certain resolutions were made at the Conference Hall of the DSS Rivers State Command in the presence of SNEPCO’s representatives, DSS Director, Nigerian Ports Authority representatives, Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA) representatives and others, which led to the suspension of the protest.

“Therefore, in strong terms, we condemn the inhuman and inconsiderate move by SNEPCO to leave Onne Port, Rivers State at this critical time when we are all working to combat a common enemy of human existence,” the letter further reads.

The youth however appealed to the company to reverse its decision to leave the shores of Rivers State as such attempt would be resisted by Rivers youths, adding that SNEPCO would be held responsible for any breakdown of law and order, which may be the resultant effect of the planned relocation to Lagos State.

“However, if you think that your planned relocation is logical, subject it therefore to dialectical examination. In other words, there should be a roundtable discussion to x-ray your reasons for relocating to Lagos State without due consultation with your host communities,” the youth suggested in the letter.

They however warned that any attempt to violate the content of the letter would also have a commensurate reciprocity from the Rivers State Youth Federation cum COVID-19 Presidential order on social distancing.