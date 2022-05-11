CIPM to introduce specialised certifications for HR management in Nigeria

In keeping to its mission statement of promoting excellence in People Management through value creation, optimisation of human potential, standardisation and regulation of Human Resource Management, the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), has finalized plans at introducing a specialised certifications, competency assessment tools for practitioners in the sector.

“In the year under review, the Institute unveiled the Body of Knowledge (BoK) and Competency Framework at the 53rd Annual National Conference. This standard of knowledge will give birth to specialized certifications, competency assessment tools, and membership registration standards,” Olusegun Mojeed, President / Chairman of the Governing Council, CIPM, said at the virtual 53rd annual general meeting (AGM).

In the year under review, the Institute signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with nine (9) strategic partners cutting across global, continental and national landscapes. According to Mojeed, these relationships will further strengthen the visibility and clout of the CIPM brand and her membership growth.

“In strengthening the CIPM Brand, we are proud to inform you that your Institute has trademarked the CIPM acronym and logo with exclusive right of ownership,” Mojeed said, disclosing that the Institute has commenced the process of establishing a CIPM Tribunal, the first of its kind among professional bodies in Nigeria.

According to him, the Institute signed a landmark partnership with Sightsavers, which birthed the maiden edition of the HR Inclusion Awards at the 53rd Annual National Conference in Abuja. Also, the CIPM became the host of the Coordinating Hub for Nigeria Business Disability Network (NBDN), now a recognized member of the Global Business & Disability Network (GBDN).

The CIPM president further said that the AGM provides a unique opportunity to discuss salient issues, provide updates and exchange views on emerging issues shaping the future of the Institute. Accordingly, he said that the year under review was a recovering year from the hurdles of the pandemic that disrupted every aspect of human lives. “However, we were able to record an increase in surplus. This we did in spite of a 15.63 percent inflation rate in the country as at December 2021.

“In 2021, we made a total surplus of N132, 000,000 – a three percent increase compared to N121, 000,000 in 2020. However, some revenue heads in the financial statement show a reduction in 2021 when compared to 2020. This is due to the huge cost savings from running virtual programmes in 2020, as against hybrid programmes done in 2021 for the applicable activities/events,” Mojeed concludes.