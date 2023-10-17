CIPM, NGX to deepen advocacy on HR management

The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) has reiterated its commitment to deepen advocacy on human resource (HR) management in partnership with the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX).

Olusegun Mojeed, president and chairman of the governing council, CIPM made this known on the floor of the NGX during the advocacy visit of the Institute to the Exchange on Thursday 12 October, 2023.

“This event is a mutually beneficial partnership, a partnership that works! By virtue of this collaboration, NGX will be live and prominently projected at our Emerald Jubilee and the 55th International Conference & Exhibition coming up in Abuja, November 13-16,” Mojeed said as he performed the ceremonial sounding of the gong to officially close the market.

According to him, the CIPM as a learning organisation strives to positively develop, transform, and sustain professional excellence in the human resource profession, through regular sharing of both global and local (glocal) HR best practices with human resource managers and other stakeholders in the country.

According to him, the CIPM is Nigeria’s only professional and regulatory HR body empowered by legislation, to determine what standard of knowledge and skills are to be attained by persons seeking to become registered as personnel management/Human Resource professionals.

“We enjoin you as professionals to be part of our advocacy drive to ensure that HR quackery is stopped. When next you come across someone who introduces himself or herself as being in the HR space, please ask him/her; are you CIPM-certified? What’s the grade of your membership, ACIPM, MCIPM, or FCIPM? Anything outside this is quackery,” Mojeed said.

Speaking on the Institute’s 55th anniversary, Henry Unuakpor, vice president of the CIPM, said the Institute wants to ensure that HR across organisations in Nigeria is practiced in a sustainable way. According to him, the theme of the Institute’s 55th international conference and exhibition (ICE), ‘Sustainable HR: Business and National Development’ is targeted at getting businesses to embrace sustainable practices in their operations.

“And, that is very important; so that standards are kept, regulations are kept, and the levels of professionalism are kept. When you have done that by all the people practicing human resources, the businesses will also be sustained and when the businesses are sustained our country continues to improve and get sustained,” Unuakpor said.