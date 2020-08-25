CIBN presents accreditation Certificates to CBN, Heritage Bank, NSE, 23 others

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has officially presented Certificates of Accreditation to additional 25 Educational Training Service Providers (ETSP), Central Bank of Nigeria Learning Centre, and a Bank Academy.

The presentation was in accordance with its role as the accreditation agency for the implementation of the Competency Framework which was released as part of the strategy to redirect the banking industry towards the path of entrenching a sequenced competency development programme to build capacity for the stability of the financial system.

The Institutions included Heritage Bank Academy; CrownAgent UK; B. Adedipe Associates Limited; Chartered Institute for Securities and Investments (CISI), United Kingdom; The Nigerian Stock Exchange X Academy; Mactay Consulting Limited; Knowledge Beyond Limited; Brideswell Consulting Limited; Ultravantage Solutions; EdgeEcution Global Resources Limited and Katalyst Consulting

Others are: Michael Stevens Consulting; NLP Nigeria Limited; Procept Associates Professional Services Limited; Don Mitchell & Co Limited; Bode Zakari Management Consultants; Success for ALL Limited; Edcof Educational Services Limited and Kloverharris Limited

Speaking during the presentation, Bayo Olugbemi, CIBN President and Chairman of the council, said the event marks yet another significant milestone in the annals of the Institute and our continuing quest for the strengthening of the intellectual resources and capabilities of the human capital in the banking and finance industry. He stressed that apart from efforts towards addressing competency challenges, thereby enthroning a minimum standard for practitioners in the banking industry.

He equally informed the gathering that the Certificates of Accreditation presented to two Bank Academies and 26 ETSPs bringing the total number of institutions under the Programme to 19 Bank Academies; 75 Educational Training Service Providers; 69 Solicited Accreditation; six unsolicited accreditation.

He also stated that apart from complying with the required provisions of Competency Framework, the accreditation would enable their graduates to be eligible for generous exemptions from some subjects in the banking professional examinations thereby facilitating their early completion of the programme.

Olugbemi was also excited to inform the participants that one of the Institutions being accredited was the Central Bank of Nigeria Learning Centre and its very famous Bank Examiners Course. ‘The Apex Bank, subjecting its Learning Centre as well as the Banking Examiners Course to the process, undoubtedly serves as a beacon in the right direction, setting the pace for others yet to comply with the provisions of the Competency Framework to do so without delay’.

He said the accreditation is an affirmation that these organisations have adopted and complied with the required standards by scoring above the minimum threshold on all the parameters of measurement. They have therefore gained a label of recognition, mark of quality, and distinction. He then congratulated the Bank Academies and ETSPs for their commitment, dedication, and professionalism evident by the time, energy, and scarce resource employed towards attaining their current standards.

Olugbemi also revealed that the Institute has recently reviewed and standardised its Banking Professional Examination and Certification Programmes Syllabi in line with the global best practices. The new Syllabus will greatly revolutionize banking and Finance education, not only in Nigeria but the whole of Africa. He promised that as an Institute, we will continue to play our role in the deepening of requisite knowledge as well as further entrenchment of ethics and professionalism in the Financial Services Industry.

In addition, he stated that as part of the efforts toward promoting ethical conduct and enhancing integrity in the banking sector, the Institute will continue to collaborate with the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Bankers’ Committee Sub-Committee on Competency and Industry Standards on the implementation of the Competency Framework for the good of the Industry.

The CIBN President reiterated that the Institute will not rest on our oars until we have a crop of banking professionals that are knowledgeable, skilled, and competent to develop and deliver acceptable services to the banking public.

Jude Monye, Executive Director, Heritage Bank Plc; Thompson Friday, Deputy Director, Banking Supervision dept, CBN, Bode Zakari, Managing Consultant, Bode Zakari Management Consultants, Kevin Moore, Director of Global Business Development, CISI UK, Henry Okororie, Assistant Director, CBN; Biodun Adedipe, Managing Partner, B. Adedipe Associates Limited; Augustine Ladajau, Deputy Director, Central Bank of Nigeria were among the people in attendance.