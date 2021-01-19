Chemical and Allied Products set for merger with Portland Paints
… Shareholders of Portland Paint to get N2.90 per share or 1 share in CAP for every 8 held …Portland Paints to be delisted from the NSE on March 30
Chemical and Allied Products Plc (CAP) and Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc have agreed to merge their businesses which will result to all assets, liabilities and business undertakings, including real property and intellectual property rights of Portland Paints Plc transferred to CAP Plc. The Merger will be executed via a Scheme of Merger (the…
