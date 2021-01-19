BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Chemical and Allied Products set for merger with Portland Paints

… Shareholders of Portland Paint to get N2.90 per share or 1 share in CAP for every 8 held …Portland Paints to be delisted from the NSE on March 30

Chemical and Allied Products Plc (CAP) and Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc
Chemical and Allied Products Plc (CAP) and Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc

Chemical and Allied Products Plc (CAP) and Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc have agreed to merge their businesses which will result to all assets, liabilities and business undertakings, including real property and intellectual property rights of Portland Paints Plc transferred to CAP Plc. The Merger will be executed via a Scheme of Merger (the…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?
Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.