Chart of the day Return on Capital Employed

Nestle recorded the highest Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) for both years, this shows that they generated more profits per Naira of capital employed.

Nestle’s ROCE of 53.9percent in 2021 means that for every naira invested in capital, the company generated 54 kobo in operating income.

Nestle, Dangote Sugar, NASCON, and Champion Brewery performed above the industry average of 15.9.