Champion Breweries inaugurates remodeled health centre in Akwa Ibom

As part of its unwavering commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility, Champion Breweries PLC has inaugurated the remodeled health centre and organised a two-day free medical outreach for over 1,000 beneficiaries in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The health centre was upgraded with modern facilities, including solar-powered lighting for 24-hour electricity, new beds, shelves, windows, doors, and tiling of floors.

Additionally, borehole water system was activated, and offices were renovated to enhance the delivery of primary healthcare services.

The accompanying medical outreach, was held from December 30 to December 31, 2024, and provided free eye care, including eye checkups, reading glasses, and medications, as well as general medical consultations.

The medical team for the medical outreach was drawn from Good Health Specialist Clinic, Kellers Eye Clinic, and Nobis Optometry Clinic.

Speaking at the inauguration, Inalegwu Adoga, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Champion Breweries PLC, emphasised the importance of giving back to the host community.

“The Aka community has been pivotal to our success over the years. This remodeling project and medical outreach underscore our dedication to improving the lives of those who support us,” he said. Adoga noted that the initiative is part of the company’s 50th-anniversary celebrations and reflects its vision to create a lasting social impact”, he said.

Francis Morgan, the Village Head of Aka Community, commended Champion Breweries for their consistent contributions.

“This health center now stands as a beacon of hope for our community. We are deeply grateful and urge for additional support in securing the facility with perimeter fencing,” he stated.

Medical outreach coordinator, Idoreyin Udoh, highlighted the broad scope of the healthcare services provided.

“Our team screened residents for conditions like hypertension and diabetes while addressing other general health concerns. Critical cases are being referred for further treatment,” he explained.

Florence Okon Udoudo, Head of the Aka Community Health Centre, expressed gratitude, describing the transformation of the facility as life-changing. “This intervention has given us the tools to deliver quality healthcare. We thank Champion Breweries and look forward to further collaborations,” she said.

Beneficiaries of the outreach praised Champion Breweries PLC for its dedication to community development and applauded the timely intervention.

