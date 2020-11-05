CDC announces $75m long-term dollar funding to Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC
...funds to enable lending to businesses in critical sub-sectors of the Nigerian
CDC Group, the UK’S development finance institution and impact investor, has announced a $75 million debt commitment to Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC (‘’Stanbic IBTC’’), a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC and member of the Standard Bank Group. The long-term funding will enable Stanbic IBTC to continue lending to businesses in sub-sectors of the economy…