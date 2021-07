The Central Bank of Nigeria may have in the past seven years pumped in over N1.5 trillion to keep the nation’s power sector from collapse. The interventions, which are part of over 23 others, valued at above N4.23 trillion were expected to address critical economic issues and spur job creation. Industry players have however noted…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login