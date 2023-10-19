Caverton Marine gets new certification for boat production

Caverton Marine, a subsidiary of Caverton Offshore Support Group, has announced receipt of ISO 9001:2015 certification by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria.

Caverton Marine, a provider of marine and aviation logistics services to local and international oil and gas companies in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa, described the certification as a testament to its commitment to producing top-tier glass-reinforced plastic (GRP) passenger and cargo boats for use on inland waterways.

Olabode Makanjuola, CEO of Caverton Offshore Support Group, said in a statement: “The recent diversification of our marine business into boat building marks a significant milestone in our journey towards excellence and innovation. Our journey into boat building began with the construction of our first prototype, a 40-passenger GRP ferry.

“This endeavour showcased our dedication to providing safe and reliable marine transportation solutions, which align with the growing needs of the industry and our clients. In addition to passenger ferries, we are also actively building security boats. We have ambitious plans to expand our fleet to include fishing boats and leisure boats, ensuring that we meet the diverse demands of our clients and contribute to the growth of Nigeria’s maritime industry.”

According to him, the company is built on unwavering dedication to quality and safety.

Makanjuola said: “What sets Caverton Marine apart is our unwavering commitment to the highest safety and quality standards, in line with international marine vessel classification agency guidelines. Our boats are designed and built with precision, utilising cutting-edge technology and the expertise of our dedicated team to ensure they meet and often exceed the most stringent industry standards.

“The ISO 9001:2015 certification is a testament to our commitment to quality, safety, and excellence in every aspect of our boat production process. It reflects our dedication to continuous improvement and our pledge to deliver world-class GRP passenger and cargo boats for the transportation of passengers and goods on inland waterways.

“This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our talented team and the trust and support of our clients and partners. We are thankful for the opportunity to serve and are excited about the future as we expand our boat-building capabilities to meet the evolving needs of the maritime industry.”

Caverton Marine, which commenced operations in 1999, has a rich history in the offshore support logistics industry and has grown to become one of the largest Nigerian offshore support logistics companies, according to the statement.