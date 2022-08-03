Caroline Eboumbou to replace Wiebe Boer as All On’s new CEO

Shell-funded impact investment company, All On has appointed Caroline Eboumbou as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), replacing Wiebe Boer, who recently resumes his tenure as Calvin University’s 11th president.

All On said the appointment of Eboumbou was done after a broad search and rigorous interview.

“A determined pan-Africanist, Caroline Eboumbou is passionate about the private sector and economic development, to which she has dedicated her career. She is arriving from The Rockefeller Foundation as an Investment Director and has worked with the Rockefeller Foundation-funded All On Hub,” All On said on Wednesday.

Eboumbou joined The Rockefeller Foundation in 2018 as a director based in the firm’s Africa Regional Office in Nairobi, Kenya.

At the foundation, Eboumbou’s role focuses on driving large-scale impact through the Foundation’s Power investments in Africa, as well as on mobilizing significant financing for extending electricity access globally.

With over 600 million Africans not being served by traditional grid infrastructure, Eboumbou oversees an innovative portfolio of grants and investments aimed at realizing the full potential of mini-grids, while advancing more effective integrated electrification planning and investment across key markets.

Prior to joining The Rockefeller Foundation, Eboumbou worked for the African Development Bank in Tunis and Nairobi, and more recently with a Toronto-based private equity firm focused on providing construction and long-term equity financing for solar photovoltaic projects in emerging markets.

Responding to the new appointment on the company’s LinkedIn page, Eboumbou said she is “honored to join All On, a company that has demonstrated its commitment and efficiency as a true agent of change by supporting those delivering services in under-served and un-served off-grid energy markets in Nigeria.”

“I look forward to working with the All On team, Board, investors and the wider off-grid energy sector to support and develop a dynamic and robust eco-system in Nigeria and beyond for the years to come,” Eboumbou said.

Osagie Okunbor, All On’s board chairman said the firm is “thrilled to continue working even more closely with Caroline and confident that her wealth of experience and skills will be an asset to All On.”

Caroline will relocate to Lagos and is expected to resume work on September 1, 2022, All On’s LinkedIn post about the appointment revealed.