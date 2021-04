Calabella Integritas Project Limited, a property development and management company has launched its Achieve 1.0 conference, providing an opportunity for realtors to expand their income and earn better. Oladipo Odunola, MD/ CEO of Calabella, while speaking at the hybrid maiden edition of the conference said, a lot of untapped potential exists in the real estate…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login