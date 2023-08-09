Business emails reading rate in Nigeria declined in 2022 – Netcore report

The rate at which potential customers read emails sent to them by companies and brand owners declined in 2022, according to a recent report released by Netcore Cloud, a marketing technology platform.

The report, which is an outcome of research carried out by Netcore, a firm that helps brands create unique customer-centric experiences, exposed the various factors that affected how Nigerians reacted to and read their emails from various brands in 2022.

Using three key metrics – open rates, click rates, and engagement rates, the report analysed over 2 billion emails sent in 2022.

According to the report, email click rates declined compared to previous years which means that various brands need to provide more value in their content to encourage conversions with their potential clients.

Highlighting the days emails performed best, the report said that cross-promotion emails sent on Tuesday performed best with a click rate of 0.28 percent; customer information emails sent on Tuesday and Saturday performed well; general information emails performed well on Monday while lifestyle emails were read on Sunday with maximum clicks on Monday and Tuesday.

“Product information emails performed best on Tuesday and Saturday but had maximum clicks on Tuesday; product marketing emails performed well on Thursday and Friday with maximum clicks on Tuesday.

“Regulatory information had maximum performance on Monday, Tuesday and Friday; security tips had maximum opens on Tuesday with maximum clicks on Friday while special offer emails had maximum opens on Tuesday and maximum clicks on Tuesday,” the report stated.

The report further said that emails that are relevant to customer segments attract higher click rates while those emails specific to products have higher engagement rates.

It further urged email marketers to avoid sending emails in the middle of the night or early hours of the day (12 am to 5 am), sending out important information on Sundays except it is sensitive.

“We are pleased to announce the publication of our 2023 Banking Report, which provides valuable insights into how banks in Nigeria are leveraging marketing technology to improve customer experience,” said Nisham Chabbra, regional vice-president for Middle East and Africa, Netcore Cloud, who commented on the annual report.

He said the report seeks to provide a roadmap for future developments and advancements in the Nigerian banking sector through marketing technology.

Meanwhile, Chukwudi Nwokike, head of Customer Success for Netcore in Africa, said Netcore, which is a market leader in email marketing in Africa, sent out over 15 billion emails annually in Africa alone from its platforms.

“Our goal is to help brands achieve conversions, increase ROI, and create a positive and interactive experience for customers. This report showcases our commitment to customers and our position as thought leaders in marketing technology and customer experience,” he said.