Burger King opens 16 restaurants in 33 months in expansion drive

In a move that marks a significant milestone in its expansion drive, Burger King Nigeria has opened its 16th store in 33 months to deliver quality and affordable foods to Nigerians.

The global fast food giant opened its 16th store at the Muritala Muhammed Airport terminal two (MMA2), Ikeja, Lagos. The launch is proof of Burger King’s commitment to revolutionizing the quick-service restaurant industry in Nigeria.

Rushdi Ibrahim, managing director and CEO of Allied Foods and Confectionery Services Limited, operators of Burger King in Nigeria, expressed his pride in the company’s rapid expansion across the country.

“We’ve opened 16 restaurants in just 33 months – that’s one restaurant every two months. This pace is a testament to our team’s dedication and the Nigerian market’s receptiveness to our brand.”

He stated that the decision to open the MMA2 branch was strategic, adding that Nigeria is a melting pot of opportunities that the global fast-food giant recognised.

“We wanted to bring Burger King’s exceptional dining experience to this hub, catering to the diverse tastes of its numerous passengers.”

Rushdi emphasised Burger King’s commitment to adapting to local tastes while maintaining its brand identity. “While we innovate, we remain true to our brand essence. We won’t deviate from who we are – the Home of The Whopper “Burger King”. Our customers trust us to deliver high-quality, flavorful food, and we’ll continue to meet those expectations.”

Regarding future locations, Rushdi shared, ” Our priority is customer convenience, and we won’t compromise on quality. We aim to be where our customers want us to be, whether it’s in bustling cities or strategic transportation hubs.”

Burger King’s commitment to adapting to local tastes while maintaining its brand identity was evident in its introduction of products like yam fries, plantain, and potato cubes, tailored to Nigerian palates.

Additionally, Burger King emphasizes affordability and convenience, with easy ordering options available via the kiosks.

Adewale Temitope, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, emphasized the state’s commitment to supporting businesses like Burger King.

“The presence of Burger King in our airport, a pioneering achievement in any Nigerian airport, showcases Lagos State’s dedication to creating a conducive environment for businesses to flourish. Despite the economic challenges, we are resolute in efforts to foster a thriving business ecosystem.”

Temitope highlighted the state’s cosmopolitan nature, which makes it an attractive hub for trade and commerce. “As lawmakers, we are focused on creating an enabling legal framework that encourages business growth and development.”

“Lagos offers a range of opportunities for various industries, including technology, financial technology, construction, and more.”

Sharing insights into the strategic partnership between Ibom Air and Burger King, Aniekan Essienette, group manager of marketing and communication at Ibom Air said, “We’ve received numerous requests for partnerships, but Burger King’s proposal stood out. We saw immense value in their brand and wanted to associate with them.”

She noted that the collaboration enables both brands to leverage each other’s platform for marketing activations, further solidifying their brand visibility and presence in the Nigerian market.

Essienette commended the marketing team of Burger King, saying, “From a marketing perspective, I’d like to applaud them for a fantastic job well done. It’s impressive that we started this conversation and executed this partnership in 14 days.”

“Burger King is an exceptional brand, and we’re thrilled to be associated with them. We look forward to a successful collaboration and hope that together, we’ll achieve great things.”

She encouraged Ibom Air passengers to indulge in Burger King’s delectable menu and visit their lounge at MMA 2.

“Today, Burger King offers samples on our Lagos-Abuja and Lagos-Uyo flights. We believe that once passengers taste their products, they’ll become repeat customers and enjoy the full experience at the lounge.”

This initiative allows passengers to enjoy the burger experience from Burger King while enjoying Ibom Air’s hospitality.

Lerato Makume, marketing director for Burger King, expressed her appreciation for the partnership with Ibom Air.

“I’d like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Ibom Air for joining forces with us on this exciting initiative. Together, we’re delighted to reward our loyal customers for their patronage. In collaboration with Ibom Air, we’ve crafted a thrilling promotion to delight travellers.”