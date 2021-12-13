Burger King enters Nigeria’s fast food market with options to consumers

Determined to give Nigerians customisable meal options on the go, Burger King, one of America’s leading fast-food chains, has officially launched its first outlet in Lagos, Nigeria.

Ibukun Aiyemo, marketing coordinator, Burger King Nigeria said at the launch of the brand in Nigeria, that the company is committed to providing thrilling experiences with its signature recipes at affordable prices.

According to Aiyemo, Burger King will definitely be a game-changer that will set a standard in the Nigerian fast-food industry by introducing customers to a burger experience like none before – The Real Burger Experience.

She said Burger King has a lot in store for Nigerians which includes fast service, product packaging, amazing offers, customizable meal options, classic savoury menu, and opening of multiple outlets across Nigeria.

“We are thrilled to bring a worldwide favourite like Burger King to Nigeria. I believe we have the right partners and team to make this market a success for the Burger King brand,” Aiyemo said.

She further said that apart from the signature Whopper which consists of a flame-grilled beef patty and fresh-cut vegetables, Burger King will offer an array of mouth-watering meals to satisfy its customers’ desires, allowing them to enjoy a one of a kind Burger King experience in a stress-free and convenient environment.

To commemorate the official opening of Burger King’s flagship location at Ajose Adeogun in Victoria Island Lagos, the brand hosted an exclusive launch event inviting key stakeholders, influencers, celebrities, and excited customers to experience a moment with Burger King.

The launch event, according to the company, was aimed at officially announcing Burger King’s presence in Nigeria, communicating future plans for Burger King in Nigeria as well as allowing the guests to immerse themselves in the real burger experience.

Throughout the event, guests were able to explore Burger King’s menu featuring a variety of flame-grilled burgers, French fries, and of course the iconic signature burger, The Whopper. There were also activities such as board games and challenges for the guests.

Some of the guests present were dignitaries like Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the House of Representatives, Nigeria; popular figures and influencers; Banke Meshida, Akin Faminu, Kamsi Nnamani, Prisicilla Ojo, Pamilerin Adegoke, King Pexxie; chefs and food bloggers including Obubu Otigba, Benedict Okuzu, Hadiza Lawal among others.

The opening of the flagship outlet experienced a massive rush with snaking queues as far as the parking lot resulting in a disruption of traffic flow and Lagos at large as excited patrons patiently waited for their signature Burger King meals.

Burger King founded in 1954 is the second-largest fast-food hamburger chain in the world with over 18,000 outlets with a mission to create classic meals with an unforgettable experience and this has defined the brand for more than 50 successful years.