Burger King deepens footprint in Nigeria, opens third outlet in Festac

In a bid to expand its footprint across multiple locations in Nigeria, a world-renowned fast-food chain, Burger King has officially launched its 3rd store in the Amuwo-Odofin area of Festac in Lagos state, Nigeria.

It should be recalled that the American multinational quick service restaurant began operations in Nigeria in November 2021, with the opening of its first outlet at Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island, the second outlet opened in December 2021 on Herbert Macaulay way, Yaba and its third outlet in June 2022 at Amuwo Odofin, Festac, Lagos.

However, the Festac outlet started operations with only takeout, curbside pickups and online deliveries via the Burger King Nigeria App and Website.

The in-store dine-in experience was launched together with the grand opening event which happened on August 13, 2022. This provides consumers with the full experience of dining in Burger King, where they get to visit with friends and family, dine in and enjoy essence of the real burger experience.

Commenting at the launch, Buzugbe Victoria, marketing coordinator, Burger King, said it is quite impressive how much the company has been able to achieve in such a short period of time, as well as the intensity of the love and loyalty that has been earned from the consumers so far.

As a result, Buzugbe noted, the new outlet was launched in a bid to further position Burger King closer to its Festac consumers and to ensure the continuous and consistent delivery of its customizable meal options and classic savoury menus to all its teeming consumers.

“Besides the fact that Burger King is already a force to be reckoned with, we pride ourselves in consistency, quality offerings, great services, and yes, the brand name. All these four, so far, have helped us achieve what we want, and we also see them taking us even farther,” she said.

Fascinated and eager celebrities, high profile personalities, and lovers of the iconic flame-grilled burgers honored the royal invitation to grace the opening event which featured an exciting evening of thrilling performances, painting sessions, meal vouchers and merch giveaways, treats to the mouth-watering flame-grilled burgers and signature French fries.

Temisan Efah, young creative artists said that his excitement knew no bounds when he heard earlier in 2021 Burger King would set its footprints in Nigeria.

“It was actually a great pleasure to be here. It has been fun since we got here and I can tell you that it’s exciting. Nothing short of exciting,” he said.

“The food is great, especially the signature Whopper and chicken nuggets.”

Founded in 1954, the Burger King brand is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world.

The original Home of The Whopper®, the Burger King system operates more than 18,600 locations in more than 100 countries. Almost 100 percent of Burger King restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees.