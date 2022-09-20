Building trust critical to Nigeria’s e-commerce sector – expert

Victor Ojiakhena, a frontline digital expert, has said that for e-commerce businesses to succeed in Nigeria and all around the world, they must not leave any stone unturned in building trust among their audience.

Speaking at a digital forum in Lagos recently, Ojieakhena said even though online shopping is the trend among the younger generation, the place of trust in business relationships must not be taken for granted.

According to him, trust is the cornerstone of customer relations in the e-commerce market because consumers experience more uncertainty when shopping online. He said customers’ areas of trust border around card security and privacy issues, the quality of products or services they receive after they have placed their orders online, and the wait for the products and services they order.

Ojiakhena said it is important for online businesses to ensure these areas of trust are properly addressed so their customers can trust them more and do more business online.

The digital expert said platforms such as Clickafix have been able to establish trust in these areas with the quality of professionals enrolled on the platform.

Clickafix, a one-stop shop for skilled artisans, is a marketplace where artisans such as carpenters, plumbers, electricians, and technicians for refrigerators, air conditioning, generators, and home appliances are available in large numbers to customers.

Ojiahkene said Clickafix has undergone a rigorous process to conduct background checks on every artisan on the platform to ascertain their competence and character in the delivery of excellent service. Customers on Clickafix not only enjoy choices, but also enjoy peace of mind, be assured of excellent service delivery.

He added that Clickafix also offers a secure payment platform so that customers’ privacy is never compromised and their cards are secure. Ojiakhena urged Lagosians to download Clickafix from their Playstore or IOS and be sure of their safety when doing business on the platform.