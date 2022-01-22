BUA petrochemical will add value to A/Ibom economy

The Akwa Ibom State government says the BUA petrochemical project to be located in Ibeno local government will add value to the economy of the state.

Ini Ememobong, commissioner for information and strategy who stated this in an interview said BUA petrochemical “is coming with a road project, “adding that it will open up the coastal areas of the state.

Ememobong said with about 10-20km of the road the company has promised to build in the state, there was an urgent need to support such investment.

The commissioner spoke against the background of how adverse media reports could discourage investment, saying the state government was eager to attract more investments to the state.

“The governor is struggling to bring investment and people are writing to scare away investors, threatening already existing companies. No matter where your pendulum will swing, you will create a counter-report,” he said.

“An investment is coming to your side and this is when you are choosing to start a fight. As enlightened as you are, don’t help them in the fight because they want to be heard. The reasoning will come to them that investment is coming here.”

Read also: Give priority to rehabilitation of PHCs, Akwa Ibom govt urged

According to him, the Ibom deep seaport project in Mbo local government which is being promoted by the state government would also boost the economy of the state.

‘There are people who love to read themselves on the pages of newspapers and hear themselves in the news, it gives them a sense of importance.

“They don’t care what will happen to the larger majority, they are just interested in being seen because it is posturing them for their private business,” he said.