Bridgia partners Google to channel talent pipelines in African tertiary Institutions

Bridgia Africa, a firm that champions innovation, employability and development of talent pipelines in African higher institutions has partnered with Google in its Education Integrated Solutions Initiative joining a host of other companies.

The Google initiative is offered to encourage education technology companies to build alongside Google for Education’s tools and devices to support educators.

The project has partners who are a select group of companies recognised for their capabilities to deliver digital services to students and educators, Bridgia focused on Africa, is now among this group of partners.

The company said this was inspired by the need to boost higher education to match industry needs both at the local and global levels, adding that this is evident in the increased industry demand for graduates with innovation and technology skills.

Segun Ogunwale, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Bridgia, said that industry linkage offices such as Career Services in most African universities typically lack access to digital resources and supporting services to support their objectives, hence the company’s platform provides industry insights, resources, and programmes to make the industry more accessible to Africa’s higher institutions.

“We are delighted to progress from being a Google Cloud Partner to being a part of this initiative, this collaboration provides us more opportunities to leverage Google for Education’s resources and reach to provide easy access to the Bridgia’s platform for students, faculty, and staff members in Africa’s higher institutions,” he said.

Ogunwale added that the company is on a mission to champion innovation, employability and development of talent pipelines in Africa’s higher institutions through access to industry information, learning programmes, career resources and opportunities in collaboration with industry partners.

“These are achieved through widened access to industry information, programmes, and opportunities for students and faculty in collaboration with institutional and industry partners,” he said.

By 2025, Bridgia Africa aims to be a global leader in facilitating industry-academia collaboration for innovation and human capital development.