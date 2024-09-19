Branch International supports community with services for children in need

Seun Agbede-Olafusi

Branch International Inc., a fintech company committed to financial inclusion and community development in Nigeria has supported SOS Children’s Village in Lagos as part of its ongoing corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities.

The company affirmed that it aims to support the community by providing education, healthcare, and shelter to children in need.

“This initiative aligns with the Branch’s broader commitment to improving the lives of individuals and fostering sustainable development in the communities it serves,” it said.

Seun Agbede-Olafusi, chief people officer at Branch International said the company believes in providing beyond financial solutions but contributing to the well-being of communities.

“Through our support of the SOS Children’s Villages, we contribute our quota by providing for the needs of the children under their care to build a brighter future for them. This is one of the many ways we are committed to giving back and fostering positive social change in our society,” he said.

He attests that Branch’s latest community-building effort is a testament to its philosophy that financial services should be a force for good.

“Through its innovative financial solutions, Branch has not only empowered individuals and businesses across Africa but also demonstrated how fintech companies can lead by example in corporate responsibility,” he added.