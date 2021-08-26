BusinessDay
Bolt partners WeVote to inspire voter registration

...as over 16000 Nigerians pledge to commence PVC process

Bolt has launched its MyPVCJourney initiative as part of its community engagement efforts.

In partnership with ACE Centre’s WeVote initiative, one of the leading ride-hailing platforms, Bolt has launched its MyPVCJourney (My Permanent Voter Registration Journey) initiative as part of its community engagement efforts. This program aims to educate Nigerians and promote non-partisan voter awareness and participation in the Nigerian Electoral Process. The strategic partnership also serves as…

