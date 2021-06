One of Africa’s leading ride-hailing platforms, Bolt, has launched a vehicle financing programme that will enable drivers to own a car with low equity repayment. This first-of-its-kind offering in Nigeria is part of Bolt’s commitment to improving earnings for drivers while allowing them to maintain flexibility as vehicle owners. The vehicle financing programme was made…

