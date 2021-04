The Bank of Industry (BoI) says it has recorded a profit after tax of N35.54 billion for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, with its total assets now at N1.86 trillion. Olukayode Pitan, managing director, BoI, in a statement made available to BusinessDay on Monday, said the performance demonstrates resilience, strength, and an indication…

