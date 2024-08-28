BlowChem to boost mineral water production in Ghana

BlowChem has recently purchased an 80,000-bph still water production line from Krones for Bel Aqua mineral water, which is expected to double the company’s current production capacity.

This expansion is a significant milestone in BlowChem’s growth story, demonstrating the company’s commitment to meeting the increasing demand for high-quality water products, and builds on the success of BlowChem’s previous collaboration with Krones, which included three 40,000 bph CSD lines and the recent acquisition of a 60,000 bph soft drinks CSD line.

The new production line represents a significant upgrade, enabling BlowChem to increase output and serve a larger customer base.”We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with BlowChem and support their ambitions and growth plans,” says Dr Anthony Osunde, Head of Sales at Krones West Africa.

“Our cutting-edge technology and expertise will help BlowChem maintain its position as a leader in the water production industry in Ghana. “Mr Manoj Lakhiani, Director of the Blow Group, added: “This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, and we look forward to continuing to work with Krones in the future.”.