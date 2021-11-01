Black Friday: Jumia Nigeria to offer consumers exciting new deals throughout November

Jumia, Africa’s leading e-commerce platform, has launched the 9th edition of its ‘Jumia Black Friday’ tag, it’s Black Friday every Black Friday targeting consumers with everyday essentials. The campaign which commences on Friday 5 November and runs till 26 November, is Jumia’s biggest sale of the year in partnership with brands like Adidas, Umidigi, HP, Unilever, Diageo among others.

“The Black Friday campaign has been a success year-on-year and is the biggest sale of the year as we host it for the 9th time. This year’s campaign will focus on strengthening our position as a brand within the African market, and also providing support to our sellers. It is also an avenue to give back to consumers by offering them amazing and cost-saving deals,” said Massimiliano Spalazzi, CEO, Jumia Nigeria, during a virtual press conference on Friday to announce the 2021 Jumia Black Friday sales.

According to him, Jumia in partnership with thousands of merchants and brands will offer consumers a wide range of products at the best prices. The mega deals include flash sales on select products as well as free shipping by brands and an additional 10 percent discount during weekends. “Other categories expected to have mind-blowing deals include home and living, beauty, fashion, food delivery and phones,” said Spalazzi.

Read also: Alpha Morgan partners LASPARK on beautification of Lagos roads

He disclosed further that the 2021 Jumia Africa Index indicates consumer shift to groceries and everyday essentials since the COVID-19 pandemic; a trend expected to reflect in this year’s Black Friday, according to the Jumia Nigeria CEO.

Olajumoke Bolu-Kujero, the chief marketing officer at Jumia Nigeria said, “Daily games, prime members dedicated offers, Jumia Pay discounts (cashback or flash discount), and influencer unboxing and vouchers are also in the kit box among many other exciting offers consumers will benefit during the Black Friday window”.

According to her, Black Friday continues to offer Jumia a platform to increase opportunities both for the e-commerce platform and consumers to win more. She stated that consumer appetite for Black Friday is growing year-on-year, with one out of three clicks during Black Friday 2020 being a new consumer. “Consumer searches for Black Friday start picking up in September and continue well into the month of December. Consumer interest in Jumia increased significantly during Black Friday, with 70% year-on-year growth in clicks for, in key categories, indicating that eCommerce growth shows no signs of slowing down,’’ said Bolu-Kujero.