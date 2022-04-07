BIC Corporate Foundation sponsors 6th edition of Ideas World Cup

The BIC Corporate Foundation has announced its title sponsorship of the sixth edition of Ideas World Cup, one of the largest brainstorming events where individuals and teams compete to solve social issues via creative thinking.

The 2022 edition which is themed, ‘How Can We Inspire Creativity in Education’, was selected by the BIC Corporate Foundation for its universal need, the potential for global impact, and a direct reflection of the foundation’s core belief that creativity in education is a cornerstone of personal progress and societal change.

Ideas World Cup is a month-long not-for-profit competition founded in 2014 by Juan Prego, a pioneer in teaching organisations and teams from all sectors are to unlock the power of creative thinking and rewire their cultures to be more inventive.

Each year, Ideas World Cup rewards projects that have the potential to be implemented locally, nationally, or globally with prizes to help bring their idea to life. This year, the winner will also have access to mentors from the BIC Corporate Foundation’s Corporate Community of Practice, a global coalition of educators, researchers, foundations, artists, and NGOs to help maximize their idea’s impact.

According to Juan Prego, “Ideas World Cup is a true celebration of human creativity. We connect people from all over the world and tap into their inner creative power, proving that if we join heads, hearts, and hands, we can solve some of the most difficult global problems we face. Everyone can be creative, and through that creativity, we can forge a brighter future.”

Alison James, executive director, BIC Corporate Foundation explained that this year’s theme is meant to ask participants to ideate how creativity can evolve from an abstract concept into an applied foundational element of the learning process; an essential life skill that can be taught, cultivated, and championed across all subjects throughout the global educational system, and become a transformational tool that can be used to solve the most challenging problems society faces.

“We believe that creativity is the key to unlocking a better future,” Alison James, executive director, BIC Corporate Foundation said.

“Our aim with this year’s theme is to celebrate the development of the creative mind and inspire a movement around creativity in education for people of all ages and backgrounds,” James said.

Five sub-themes posing 30 additional questions have also been created to tackle ancillary issues and inspire entrants to expand their thinking.

Registration is now open for any person or group who wishes to enter, with the competition officially starting on World Creativity Day, April 21, 2022.

Since its inception, Ideas World Cup has attracted over 100,000 participants from 72 cities in 15 countries and generated over 34,000 ideas. In 2021, the main theme asked how society could mitigate the social and economic impact caused by the COVID-19 crisis.