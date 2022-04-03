Conrad Foundation awards $420,000 scholarships to Greensprings students

Conrad Foundation, the organisers of Conrad Challenge has announced the award of $420,000 worth of scholarships to seven students from Greensprings School, Lekki to study at Clarkson University in the United States of America.

The students will each receive $60,000 for making it to the list of global students at this year’s competition.

The seven students, who were fused into two teams, received the scholarship for their superb STEM projects on smart home security and anti-phishing web browser. In addition to the scholarship, the Foundation also accorded the award of the Most Resilient Team to one of the two teams that represented the school.

Afolabi Amusan, assistant principal, (Enhancement) for the school, said the Greensprings School presented two teams of seven students for this year’s challenge, and they emerged finalists.

Amusan noted that the first team called Team A.I.D was made up of Zainab Adesina, George Tari-Best, and Yanmife Arayela, and that they created a smart home security device through which an occupant of an apartment can be notified of intruders before they get close to the door.

He further said that the second team called MAGMA comprises of Olufela Bakare, Oluwatamilore Akinsete, Mueed Muse-Ariyoh, and Esomchukwu Onyiuke. The team coded a web browser designed to combat phishing and other forms of fraud, using secure log-ins and password manager technology.

Feyisara Ojugo, head of School, at the Lekki campus of Greensprings School, lauded the students for their great achievement.

“We are super proud of the efforts of our students in this year’s challenge. I salute their resilience, focus, drive and innovativeness, and I look forward to seeing them continue to hone the skills they have picked up through this experience. A big well done to the coaches too,” Ojugo said.

The Conrad Challenge is an annual competition that brings together a community of innovators and entrepreneurs who work together to develop extraordinary and viable solutions that benefit our world in the areas of Aerospace and Aviation, Cyber-Technology and Security, Energy and Environment, Health and Nutrition, and Smoke-Free World.