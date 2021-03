One of Nigeria’s leading Original Equipment Manufacturers, (OEMs), Beta Computers Limited has been awarded the coveted ISO 9001:2015 certification. Speaking on the new development through a virtual press briefing on the new landmark achievement, Will Anyaegbunam, managing director of Beta Computers said that the internationally recognized quality management standard was awarded to Beta on attaining…

