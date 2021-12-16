BEDC offers scholarship, Braille to RUGIPO visually impaired student

Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) Plc has awarded scholarship covering full tuition fees, monthly upkeep allowance, as well as presentation of a Braille keyboard, laptop and a recording device to Israel Temitope, a visually impaired Higher National Diploma I Mass Communication student of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State.

The presentation, which had in attendance the BEDC Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) team, led by the Chief State Head, Ondo and others is part of the company’s CSR initiatives aimed at supporting the visually impaired students to develop skills, improve their educational status and gain independence especially in reading and writing, with a view to assisting him get sound education.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony in Owo, Kunbi Labiyi said that aside from the primary responsibility of distributing electricity services to the customers across its coverage areas, BEDC sees the CSR initiative as a veritable tool through which the society can be impacted positively and made a better place for everyone to live in.

In his response, Deputy Rector (Academic) of the institution, Adegun Olorunwa, expressed profound gratitude to BEDC for the act of generosity and kindness shown to their students, which he said, came as a big surprise to every one of them at the school.

“What BEDC has done is one that all corporate bodies in the state and Nigeria as a whole should emulate by touching the lives of people and the society positively, which would go a long way in reducing the rising level of insecurity in the country,” he added.