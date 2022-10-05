bCODE, Reebok partner to promote athleisure culture in Nigeria

Nigerian fashion and lifestyle company, bCODE, has announced a partnership agreement with Reebok, a global sportswear brand to promote Nigeria’s athleisure culture.

Athleisure, is a type of hybrid clothing worn during athletic activities and in other settings, such as at the workplace, at school, or at other casual or social occasions.

Under the Reebok franchise, bCODE will leverage on its newly launched website and first multi-brand store in Surulere, Lagos to stock its footwear and apparel.

Wonuola Okoye, CEO, bCODE, said that adding Reebok to its lists of franchises will grow its portfolio of international partners and deepen the athleisure culture in Nigeria.

“At bCODE, we aim to provide quality footwear and apparel at affordable prices across Africa and inspire a new approach to fashion, sports, and athleisure. Opening this multi-brand concept store is one step towards hitting our goal,” Okoye said.

According to her, the new Reebok products are available on its newly improved website shopbcode.com and at the bCODE multi-brand concept store, located at 31 Bode Thomas Street, Surulere.

“This partnership includes footwear for men, women and kids, and some styles by the global footwear brand rarely seen on the open market,” Bella Adeleke, the company’s commercial and intelligence manager, said during a recent press conference held in Yaba.

According to her, customers can now shop a range of authentic Reebok footwear and apparel for their lifestyle, fitness, sports, and fashion needs at bCODE.

She stated that products from their other partner brands like Adidas, Skechers and Havaianas are also available at bCODE. “This new partnership earmarks bCODE’s launch of its first-ever multi-brand concept store in Lagos and cements the brand as a fast-growing fashion retail business,” Adeleke said.