The Boston Consulting Group ( BCG), a global management consultancy firm, has proposed the promotion of financial inclusion, equitable distribution of resources, infrastructural development and formulation of requisite fiscal policies as initiatives that will drive Nigeria’s postCovid economic recovery. The measures were highlighted in a recent BCG report titled “How to Forge an Inclusive Post-covid…

