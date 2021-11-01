Bboxx opens solar energy market to more Nigerian homes

Nigeria’s plan to generate electricity across the rural communities can be achieved with solar energy deployment, Ernest Akinlola, managing director/CEO, Bboxx Nigeria Limited, has said.

Akinlola, who won the recent Hackaholics 2.0 contest, spoke during the official launch of Bboxx Nigeria and unveiling of its retail shop in Badagry, Lagos state.

Speaking at the retail shop inauguration, he described Bboxx Nigeria as the next generation utility, committed to transforming people’s lives and unlocking potential through easy access to energy.

Bboxx provides clean solar energy accessible to over 74 per cent of the rural and peri-urban Nigerian population living without electricity supply.

The company, he said has a mission aimed at bridging the global energy gap and achieving Social Development Goal 7 (SDG7)– clean solar energy for all.

Its operations have already successfully commenced in southwest Nigeria, with the first shop opening in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.”

“Over the course of the year, Bboxx will expand into other states including rural Lagos, Oyo, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti states. Bboxx’s Pay-As-You-Go Solar Home Systems will mean access to more affordable solar energy as customers pay for ownership with flexible payment plans,” Akinlola said.

Akinlola believes that solar energy is the safest and most abundant for Nigeria and the African continent. “It is noiseless, it is ubiquitous in a country with 330 days of sunlight guaranteed each year. Other renewable energy options are available of course, such as wind power and hydro (water) but they require significant capital investment in infrastructure and last-mile deployment. Solar home systems (SHS) are easy to deploy and affordable on the pocket. All you have to do is wait for the sun to rise and your battery is charged. Once charged it lasts you through the night,” he said.

“Our products are specified to extremely high standards and this is why we have been in business for over 10 years and impacted over two million lives. Our units are of robust design and last years, subject to usage. As a company we offer a two year warranty and the opportunity to extend the warranty if the customer chooses,” he added.

Akinlola has previously launched several start-ups centred around his passion for the digital economy, leveraging technology and innovation for competitive advantage, including co-founding the award-winning gaming aggregation platform mylottohub.

Global Africa CEO, Mitsubishi, Makabe SAN was excited to be part of a groundbreaking partnership with Bboxx to ensure that solar energy is accessible and accepted by the emerging markets trends.

Makabe SAN said that Nigeria’s market was well oriented to meet the global standard of solar energy, adding that a lot of potential abounds in the country.

For Co-Founder and Group Chief Operating Officer of Bboxx, Laurent Van Hocke, the unveiling of Bboxx Nigeria retail shop, remains a call to service for Bboxx.

He added that from inception, Bboxx Nigeria has received massive acceptance from end-users, given that the solar market remains a large market for the company to deliver quality and affordable solar energy to the people.

Bboxx, a next-generation utility is transforming lives and unlocking potential through access to energy manufactures, distributing and finances decentralised solar powered systems in developing countries.

Through affordable, reliable, and clean utility provision, Bboxx is bringing people into the digital economy, creating new markets, and enabling economic development in off-grid communities and those living without a reliable grid connection.

The company is positively impacting the lives of nearly two million people with its products and services in over 27 markets, directly contributing to 11 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

So far, Bboxx has deployed more than 500,000 solar home systems, has over 1000 staff across nine offices including in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, and Togo, with its head office in the UK and its manufacturing operations in China.

In 2019, Bboxx was the winner of the Zayed Sustainability Prize in the Energy category – a testament to the way the company is making a meaningful difference to people’s lives around the world.

The company has invested millions into the solar energy sector over the last 10 years. Its funding has come from a range of sources such as our partners at Mitsubishi Corp, Bamboo Capital and organic revenues.