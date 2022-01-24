Baobab Microfinance Bank introduces new app to boost mobile banking

As part of its effort to ensure its customers have easy access to their funds and can carry out seamless transactions, Baobab Microfinance Bank has launched a new mobile app.

The mobile app known as MyBaobab will offer its customers a new banking experience, built on cutting-edge technology, with ease of usage and excellent customer experience.

According to Kazeem Olarewanju, the managing director / chief executive officer our aim is to ensure our customers have access to their funds to carry out transactions while keeping safe at all times. In view of this, customers who use the new mobile app till the middle of February will be offered Free Transfer Fees.”

“In delivering on our promise to continually enable our customers to unleash their potential, we have continued to invest in technology to create value, and we developed MyBaobab mobile app to suit our customers’ lifestyle and meet their financial needs.” He noted.

Some of the unique features of the Mobile App include Bank to Bank transfers, Taka loan applications, loan repayment management, and lots more.

“My Baobab app allows customers to easily access their account with their smartphones. All they need to do is download the app and sign up. With this, they can perform various fund transfers, account inquiries, and check their loan status.”

“The App which is available on google play store, is designed to also prompt our customers on when next they will repay their loans, and for those who have accessed our Taka Loans, they can disburse their Taka loans through the mobile App, “he said.

Baobab Microfinance Bank has continued to invest in technology to create value for customers and reach the unbanked with its digital transformation project. Presently, the e-payment channels deployed by the bank include USSD, with code *732*348#, and a debit card for customer use. The bank has also partnered with Interswitch to deepen e-payment deployment and transactions via Quickteller channels.