B & Q points exploit to FG’s local content policy

An indigenous dredging company, B & Q Dredging Limited has extolled the federal government’s local content policy for the landmark achievements it has recorded in the country, noting that the policy had made B & Q the preferred dredging company in Nigeria despite stiff competition in dredging operations from foreign competitors.

The Operations Manager, B & Q Dredging Limited, James Okeati, at the first edition of the Nestoil Group Media roundtable in 2022, disclosed that with the success recorded by the company from its operations in the Second Niger Bridge project in Anambra/Delta state, Elegushi and Eletu axis in creating a new city in Nigeria’s commercial centre Lagos, it is ready for expansion into newer markets.

According to him, its expertise and capacity built over the years and encouraged by local content laws have made some of the national economic projects it undertakes come from referrals made by satisfied clients.

Okeati based this on the dredging firm’s contribution towards creating a new viable city that will expand the country’s revenue base with the land reclamation projects in Elegushi it completed six months ahead of schedule, noting that Eletu, an ongoing three-year project which it intends to complete ahead of schedule with its massive investments.

He added that upon completion of the land reclamation, Eletu will be similar to the Eko Atlantic project.

The Elegushi land reclamation project, he said, came from the referral obtained from the excellent execution of their lot, six months ahead of schedule in the 2nd Niger Bridge construction, one of the most important infrastructure projects that will connect the most economically active regions of Nigeria.

Okeati said the company beat other top firms in getting the projects with its capacity, expertise, and investments in dredging machinery, especially Pirat-X, presently one of the largest dredgers in the country.

Speaking further on the advantage of Pirat-X, he said it can dredge and transport up to 2,500 cubic meters of soil-water mixture per hour, over a distance of 6km without any external booster and is equipped with a Christmas Tree arrangement, which enables it to work in offshore facilities and platforms.

He argued that Pirat-X has a great advantage for large land reclamations, long-range sand delivery, and offshore trenching and dredging. In the field, it is continuously monitored and evaluated with underwater viewing equipment in combination with a DGPS system, mixture density, and speed measuring system. Its Rainbow system ensures that unwanted elements and dirt that could impact the project are removed.

With the acquisition of MV Rebecca Lynn tugboat to move Pirat-X, the company is in conversation with Royal IHC to bring in an Upper Dredger, asserting that the investment is made due to its new market expansion plans.

‘’People marvel at our success, but the three pillars behind all we do are; the quality standard of jobs that we deliver to our clients; the safety of our people which is paramount, as since starting operation in 2005, no fatality has been recorded; and making the environment better after any project without negative impact,” he affirmed.

On the company’s projection in the next five years, he said they intend to be ranked amongst the top dredging companies in Sub-Sahara Africa, saying that the belief is based on them competing favourably with the international companies in the country, which has shown that the investments and capacity upgrade of their workforce and equipment is worth it.

B&Q Dredging is an indigenous dredging company incorporated in 2005. Previously known as Baseman and Quality Services, B&Q is a wholly indigenous Nigerian company, incorporated in 2005, providing all facets of dredging & marine logistics services.

B&Q has over the years acquired the dredging assets of the Julius Berger dredging department.