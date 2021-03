Azman Air, one of Nigeria’s major carriers has suspended operations in the country. The airline which disclosed this information through its Twitter handle @AzmanAir stated, “Due to our strong stance on safety, AzmanAir will be undergoing an audit of its safety processes as supervised by the regulators. “In this regard, all our operations are hereby…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login