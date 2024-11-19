Azeez Amida exits as CEO of Pan African Towers as growth quadruples

Azeez Amida has officially exited his role as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pan African Towers (PAT) after two and a half years of transformative leadership.

Amida’s departure marks the end of an era defined by phenomenal growth and innovation at PAT, a leading digital infrastructure provider in Nigeria.

Under his stewardship, the company experienced a staggering growth rate of approximately 400percent within two years, solidifying its position in the competitive Nigerian telecommunications landscape. His leadership facilitated shareholder exits and secured funding that delivered impressive double-digit returns.

In an announcement shared on LinkedIn, the business executive expressed gratitude for his team’s support and the significant milestones achieved during his tenure.

“When I entered PAT, I knew we had to perform a miracle to drive the company to its rightful place in the Nigerian Tower Infrastructure business landscape,” Amida’s LinkedIn post stated. “We did perform a miracle.”

Amida’s exit comes from recent strategic investments from Development Partners International (DPI) and Verod Capital, which aim to further accelerate PAT’s growth trajectory. The partnership is expected to enhance operational efficiency and expand PAT’s footprint across Nigeria, where there is a pressing need for improved telecommunications infrastructure.

Reacting to the news, the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) shared a heartfelt congratulatory message on its LinkedIn page, praising Amida’s remarkable contributions and support to the industry.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude for your exceptional contributions to the telecommunications industry during your tenure as CEO of Pan African Towers. Your visionary leadership and dedication have not only transformed Pan African Towers but also positively impacted the industry at large.” The ATCON post read

Speaking on Amida’s efforts as a key player in the industry, the association said, “Your efforts in navigating challenges, fostering partnerships, and driving growth have been truly inspiring, and the achievements under your leadership will remain a significant part of our industry’s history.”

As Amida reflects on his time at PAT in his LinkedIn post, he emphasizes the importance of prioritizing health and well-being alongside professional commitments.

As he turns this new chapter in his career, the outgoing PAT boss expressed excitement about future opportunities and growth objectives. He thanked his board members, shareholders, and friends on social media for their unwavering support throughout his journey at Pan African Towers.

With Amida’s departure, it is expected that Pan African Towers can leverage his achievements for continued success and retain or exceed its position within Nigeria’s dynamic telecommunications market.

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

Share