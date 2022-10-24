Ayodele Olojede of Access Bank becomes first Nigerian on governing council of SME Finance Forum

The Group Head, Emerging Business Africa at Access Bank Plc, Ayodele Olojede has been selected into the Governing Council of the SME Finance Forum.

She is the first Nigerian for this selection since its establishment in 2012.

The SME Finance Forum was established by the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) as a knowledge centre for data, research and best practice in promoting SME finance.

The SME Finance Forum works to expand access to finance for small and medium businesses. The Forum operates a global membership network of +240 members that brings together financial institutions, technology companies, and development finance institutions to share knowledge, spur innovation, and promote the growth of SMEs.

In an exclusive chat with BusinessDay, Ayodele states that Access Bank Plc has been a positive push in driving continuous awareness for African SMEs.

“I am grateful and honoured for this selection by SME Finance Forum. I feel truly humbled in one way, and being the first Nigerian, it hits differently. I want to thank the management of Access Bank PLC for their timeless support to keep pushing the narrative for SMEs in Africa. Much more to do and do we will.” Olojede said.