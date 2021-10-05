AXA Mansard promotes a more sustainable lifestyle, celebrates Global CR Week

In line with the company’s commitment to protect the environment and promote a more sustainable lifestyle, AXA Mansard Insurance plc, a member of the AXA Group and global leader in insurance and asset management has celebrated the Global Corporate Responsibility week tagged ‘ AXA Week for Good’.

“We at AXA believe that it’s our collective responsibility to manage our impact on the environment by reducing resource use and promoting climate change awareness throughout the world”.

Commenting on the initiative, Jumoke Odunlami, chief customer and marketing officer at AXA Mansard said, “Protecting the environment is a major step towards protecting the wellbeing of people and all living creatures. As we celebrate the global CR week, we must all take conscious steps to reduce activities that impact the environment negatively and protect the world we live in.”

In line with this, the company lined up several activities which it wrapped around the theme ‘Zero Waste and the Importance of Recycling’, as highlighted below: Beach Clean-up Exercise, Indigent school partnership; and SME Webinar.

AXA Mansard, therefore, uses this opportunity to reiterate its commitment to reduce our energy consumption through a focus on energy efficiency solutions that optimize the usage in our buildings, reduce our office paper consumption and minimize the use of paper for our marketing and distribution activities whenever allowed by local requirements and regulators, reduce our water consumption in all AXA Mansard’s facilities, reduce the emissions derived from our business travel by minimizing the number of long-distance trips of our employees, stimulating the use of alternative means of communication, and seek suppliers that support us in this journey through their solutions and business practices following the guidelines set in our Responsible Procurement Strategy.

Jumoke concluded that sustainable development is our collective responsibility. We must strive to ensure that we meet the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.”

On the Beach Clean-up Exercise, AXA Mansard’s employees joined AXA employees worldwide in clean-up activities. The staff of AXA Mansard, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, in partnership with ‘Let’s Do It World’ carried out their clean-up activity in Elegushi beach, Lagos with the aim of increasing the cleanliness around the ocean and improving the coastal and ocean ecosystem. The gathered waste items were donated to a recycling company in Lagos for proper use.

Speaking about the beach clean-up exercise, Olumide Coker, country leader, Let’s Do It Nigeria noted that “We understand that this 1-day event does not guaranty a continuously clean beach. We however hope that the exercise would send a strong message to all Nigerians, that we all have a role to play in maintaining a sustainable environment for us to leave in.”